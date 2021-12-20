© 2021 WXXI News
Local News

Business Report: strong job growth in the Rochester area according to NY Labor Dept. report

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 20, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST
wxxi_business_report_square_banner.jpg

In this week’s WXXI Business Report:

  • The latest numbers from the NYS Labor Dept. on private sector job growth shows a strong gain in November, up more than 26,000 jobs compared to November of 2020.
  • A new survey on the local climate for small business from the ESL Federal Credit Union shows that three-quarters of small businesses in the Greater Rochester area are expected to finish this year either meeting or surpassing their expectations for 2021.
  • And Wayne County-based Ultralife Corp. is purchasing Canada-based Excell Battery Group.
