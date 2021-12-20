Business Report: strong job growth in the Rochester area according to NY Labor Dept. report
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
- The latest numbers from the NYS Labor Dept. on private sector job growth shows a strong gain in November, up more than 26,000 jobs compared to November of 2020.
- A new survey on the local climate for small business from the ESL Federal Credit Union shows that three-quarters of small businesses in the Greater Rochester area are expected to finish this year either meeting or surpassing their expectations for 2021.
- And Wayne County-based Ultralife Corp. is purchasing Canada-based Excell Battery Group.