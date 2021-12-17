West Irondequoit cancels school Friday due to staffing

The West Irondequoit CSD is canceling school on Friday, December 17 for K-12 students district-wide.

According to a note on the district’s website, the emergency closure is due to the high number of projected absences among staff members, jeopardizing the ability to properly staff classrooms and school buildings.

“Our staff has been outstanding at stepping in to manage gaps while covering absences and thanks to that work we’ve developed an understanding of our staffing threshold,” Superintendent Aaron Johnson said. “Based on projections, we are expected to extend beyond that ceiling. I am confident we will be able to open on Monday, December 20th, as scheduled.”

Transportation will still operate for West Irondequoit students who attend private schools, charter schools or out-of-district placement. All school buildings will be closed.

Coaches of sports teams will contact their players regarding Friday’s practices or games. Any home games/events will be rescheduled. Away contests will be played as scheduled with regular transportation provided.