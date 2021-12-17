Ownership change involving parent company for Ginna Nuclear Power Plant

There is a corporate change coming involving the ownership of the Ginna nuclear power plant in Wayne County.

The change will not actually result in completely different ownership for Ginna, which is located in the Town of Ontario. Rather, it is part of the parent company Exelon’s decision to separate into two companies in the first quarter of next year.

The New York State Public Service Commission on Thursday accepted the proposal that will see Exelon split into two companies, one of which will be a distribution and transmission utility company, and another business called Constellation. That company will oversee the Ginna facility, as well as nuclear plants in Oswego County.

The chairman of the New York State Public Service commission, Rory Christian, says the proposal approved this week will protect the public’s interest in ensuring the ownership and operation of the nuclear plants in New York state as well as advancing the state’s goal of eventually decommissioning the plants and restoring the sites where they are located.

The current operating license for Ginna expires in 2029. Ginna is one of the older nuclear plants in the country, having started operation in 1970.