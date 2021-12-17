Monroe County Deputy involved in crash that killed pedestrian in Perinton

Monroe County deputies and the New York State Attorney General’s Office are investigating a fatal crash that involved a sheriff’s patrol car and a pedestrian who was struck by that car in Perinton early Friday morning.

It happened at about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Routes 31 and 250 in Perinton.

Chief Deputy Michael Fowler said that the deputy was in his marked patrol car on Route 31, when his attention was drawn to a suspicious vehicle parked at a nearby Chase bank. Fowler said that as that deputy was looking at that vehicle, he struck a pedestrian crossing Route 31.

Fowler says the deputy tried CPR and called in additional help, but the pedestrian, a 32 year old man from Perinton who has not been identified yet, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

As part of a state policy, the Attorney General’s office is also called in to investigate since the incident involves law enforcement and a civilian death.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department will be reviewing data from the patrol car’s black box as well as the deputy’s body-worn camera.