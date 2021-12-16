Bausch + Lomb completes Rochester expansion project

Bausch + Lomb this week announced the completion of a big expansion project in Rochester.

It includes a new 115,000 sq. ft. building at the facility off North Goodman Street, with what B and L said are state-of-the-art production lines that are now manufacturing the company’s recently introduced Bausch + Lomb ULTRA ONE DAY daily disposable lens, also known as Bausch + Lomb INFUSE.

Company president Joe Gordon told WXXI News this product, designed to minimize the problem some contact lens wearers have with dryness and discomfort, has already been well received by both eye care professionals and patients, and he said it has a lot of potential in terms of future sales B + L.

“This is the biggest initiative for Bausch and Lomb, not just in Rochester, for Bausch and Lomb, global,” said Gordon. “This silicone hydrogel product, we’ve got great plans for it. It’s a great contact lens. It’s just launched in a couple of those markets in the U.S., and I’ve to tell you, where it’s launched, it’s doing great.”

With the new expansion, B + L hired about 100 more workers and Gordon said there is the possibility it will eventually result in more positions being added in Rochester.

Bausch and Lomb now employs nearly 1,200 people in Rochester with the recent expansion.

Gordon said the upgrades at the Rochester B + L facility will also help the company launch a new multifocal lens next year.

B + L’s parent company, Bausch Health Companies, has been talking about spinning off the eye care business into a separate company, but even with that move, Gordon said Bausch is still committed to the Rochester area.

“It goes hand in hand with Rochester. Our Bausch and Lomb mission is to help patients see better to live better. And Rochester is a poster child for us on how we're accomplishing our mission here at Bausch and Lomb,” said Gordon.