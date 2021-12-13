The things people say to Miriam Zinter because they don't know she's Black

A Rochester woman's essay in the Huffington Post has gone viral.

Miriam Zinter, a Black woman, wrote about some of the things people say to her when they perceive her to be white because of her light hair color and fair skin tone.

Like the neighbor who recently asked her why she displayed a Black Lives Matter sign in her yard.

"He said, 'I don't understand why you would have a sign like that in front of your house when all those people do is kill each other,'" she recalled.

Zinter, who is a WXXI Community Advisory Board member, said she has heard from a number of Black, Indigenous and Latino readers who relate to her story.

"I've had so many people reach out to me and say, 'This is the story of my family,' or 'This is the story of my kids and people have said things to us and have made us feel bad,'" she said.

Click on the "LISTEN" link above to hear an interview with Zinter.

