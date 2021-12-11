Downstate nurses travel to Rochester and Buffalo to help with the COVID-19 surge

Nurses from a downstate health system have come to the Rochester and Buffalo areas to help the facilities in Western NY who are dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Saturday that a team from Long Island-based Northwell Health has been deployed to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester as well as the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

The two-week mission comes as the entire state has seen a rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

The Northwell team includes 16 clinical professionals and two team leads, which includes intensive care, emergency department and medical surgical nurses.

Officials at the University of Rochester Medical Center said that the deployment of Northwell nurses is the second chapter of a story that began in April 2020, when URMC sent a team of emergency medicine professionals to Northwell when hospitals in the New York City area were overburdened by the first wave of COVID-19.

The deployment to Strong Hospital includes 8 nurses and an administrative support team member to work in some of Strong’s busiest units.

Northwell chief nursing officer Maureen White said that her hospital system received a helping hand in April 2020 from other health systems and they want to be mindful to “pay it forward and provide assistance now as others face a renewed assault by the virus.”