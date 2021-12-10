Damaging winds in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening

There is the potential for damaging winds and power outages on Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Monroe and counties to the west, including Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph are expected with peak gusts of 65 to 70 mph.

The weather service says that those kinds of winds can bring down numerous trees and power lines as well as cause widespread power outages and some property damage.

That situation could impact travel, especially for high profile vehicles.

It will be mild for the next couple of days. Friday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 47.

On Saturday, along with the strong winds, there may be a shower or thunderstorm and a high temperature of 67.

Sunday will see some sunshine and a high around 42.

