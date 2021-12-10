Brockport again cancels some classes due to bus driver shortage

For the second day in a row, classes in the Brockport Central School District have been affected by a shortage of bus drivers.

District officials canceled school in Brockport for students from pre-K through 12th grade on Thursday due to that shortage, and some, but not all classes are canceled for the same reason on Friday.

The Brockport district released a statement late Thursday, saying that on Friday, they had to cancel classes for students in grades K-8 who were scheduled for a half-day. The district said that it can provide transportation for students in grades 9-12 on Friday who are scheduled for a full-day and for all other programs.

All athletic practices, contests and parent-teacher conferences will continue as scheduled.

Brockport expects to resume school as normal on Monday, December 13.

The statement from the district also said that they recently held a successful job fair, which results in additional staffing for all areas in the district including transportation. But Brockport officials also noted it takes several months for a new employee to be fully licensed to drive a bus, and they expect their transportation department to be fully staffed in the coming months.