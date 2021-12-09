Wegmans to reopen Amore restaurant on Friday

Wegmans has announced a date for reopening its Amore Italian Restaurant & Lounge located at the East Avenue store in Rochester.

It will reopen Friday evening at 5 p.m. The store’s new hours will be Tuesday – Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, and the supermarket company announced in September it was planning on reopening Amore.

Wegmans started hiring for positions at the restaurant a few months ago, and in a statement released on Thursday, the company said the restaurant will have “a new look and feel” and feature classic and Mediterranean-style dishes paired with wine and spirits.

The head chef is Pasquale Sorrentino who came to Amore in 2015, and has led the operation since then.

