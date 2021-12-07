Monroe County offers forgivable loans to small businesses affected by COVID-19

Monroe County is offering loans to small suburban businesses that can show that they were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The forgivable loans of up to $25,000 can be used to cover routine expenses such as payroll, utilities, and rent or mortgage payments.

If business owners meet certain requirements, the loans will convert to grants and won't have to be paid back.

To be eligible, businesses must have fewer than 50 full-time employees and a physical location within Monroe County not including the towns of Irondequoit and Greece or the city of Rochester. That is because those communities already received federal funding for their own small business loan programs.

There are additional requirements, including a promise to retain at least one full-time employee and proof of lost revenue due to the mandatory state shutdowns, or due to changes that had to be made to support the fight against COVID-19.

Suburban business owners can apply for the loans on the county's website, by calling 585-753-2000, or by emailing cdgrants@monroecounty.gov. The application period will remain open until all of the funds have been claimed.

The money comes from federal coronavirus relief allocations and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

