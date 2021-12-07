© 2021 WXXI News
Fire destroys a building at Three Brothers Wineries & Estates

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 7, 2021 at 12:39 AM EST
Part of the Bagg Dare Wine Company at Three Brothers Wineries & Estates

A well-known winery in the Finger Lakes suffered significant damage to part of its operation on Monday night.

It was at Three Brothers Wineries and Estates near Geneva, and the fire destroyed a building that was at Three Brothers’ Bagg Dare Wine Company.

According to a Facebook post from Three Brothers, no one was injured and no one was in the building at the time.

But the post said that the owners “are heartbroken at the destruction of the famed structure, its history and the authentic memorabilia inside,” but they said that they are grateful to local firefighters and others who arrived to help.

According to fingerlakesailynews.com, fire departments from several companies were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, and the flames could be seen for some distance away.

There’s no word yet on a cause for the fire. Three Brothers is normally closed on Tuesday and Wednesday and the owners say they will provide updates as they get more information.

