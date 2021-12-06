WXXI Business Report: REMADE Institute helps companies remanufacture and recycle
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
- The REMADE Institute, based at RIT, is announcing more than $33 million for nearly two dozen projects in the efforts to develop a more circular economy.
- The latest jobs index from Paychex and the research firm IHS shows that wage growth jumped in November for employees of small businesses across the U.S.
- Cornell University announces a $30 million gift to establish a Canine Health Center, to do research aimed at improving the health and well-being of dogs.