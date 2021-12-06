© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

WXXI Business Report: REMADE Institute helps companies remanufacture and recycle

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 6, 2021 at 9:10 AM EST
wxxi_business_report_square_banner.jpg

In this week’s WXXI Business Report:

  • The REMADE Institute, based at RIT, is announcing more than $33 million for nearly two dozen projects in the efforts to develop a more circular economy.
  • The latest jobs index from Paychex and the research firm IHS shows that wage growth jumped in November for employees of small businesses across the U.S.
  • Cornell University announces a $30 million gift to establish a Canine Health Center, to do research aimed at improving the health and well-being of dogs.
Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman