Henry Louis Gates Jr. to keynote RIT’s Expressions of King’s Legacy event in January

RIT will welcome Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, literary scholar, journalist, and cultural critic Henry Louis Gates Jr. to campus next month.

Gates will deliver the keynote address at RIT’s 40th Expressions of King’s Legacy. That event is free and open to the public, and it takes place from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Gordon Field House and Activities Center.

Gates is the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University.

He has authored or co-authored 25 books and created 23 documentary films, including Wonders of the African World, African American Lives, Faces of America, Black in Latin America, Black America since MLK: And Still I Rise, and Africa’s Great Civilizations.

Gates also hosts the genealogy series, Finding Your Roots, on PBS.

The new season of Finding Your Roots kicks off on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on WXXI-TV in January.

“We are ecstatic to welcome a scholar and journalist of Gates’s stature to RIT for Expressions of King’s Legacy,” said Keith Jenkins, RIT’s vice president and associate provost for diversity and inclusion. “This event is an important part of RIT’s cultural fabric, and we invite all from the RIT and greater Rochester area communities to come and hear crucial insights from Dr. Gates.”

You can find more details about the January 27 event at RIT on their website.

