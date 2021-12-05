Strong winds could bring down trees and power lines on Monday

Strong winds are forecast for much of the Rochester-Finger Lakes and Western NY areas from late Sunday night through Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Monroe and several counties to the west, from Monday morning through Monday evening.

Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph are forecast with gusts up to 60 mph possible. The Weather Service says that could blow down trees and power lines and also make travel difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

There is also a Wind Advisory for counties to the south and east of Rochester, with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

It will be mild on Monday morning with an early high of 54, but the temperature will fall to about 40 degrees later in the day with some showers as well.

Snow showers are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

