© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Strong winds could bring down trees and power lines on Monday

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 5, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST
rochester_skyline.jpg
James Brown
/
WXXI News
Rochester's skyline from Court Street

Strong winds are forecast for much of the Rochester-Finger Lakes and Western NY areas from late Sunday night through Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Monroe and several counties to the west, from Monday morning through Monday evening.

Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph are forecast with gusts up to 60 mph possible. The Weather Service says that could blow down trees and power lines and also make travel difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

There is also a Wind Advisory for counties to the south and east of Rochester, with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

It will be mild on Monday morning with an early high of 54, but the temperature will fall to about 40 degrees later in the day with some showers as well.

Snow showers are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman