Rochester Regional Health names new CEO

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 3, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST
Richard Davis Rochester Regional Health
Riva Sayegh-McCullen
/
Richard Davis, who will be the next CEO of Rochester Regional Health

Rochester Regional Health has named a new CEO.

The health system’s Board of Directors this week selected Richard “Chip” Davis, Ph.D., as its next leader. He will start that job on March 7, 2022.

Rochester Regional’s board started a national search after Eric Bieber, MD, announced his retirement more than six months ago.

Davis is a native of the Finger Lakes and comes to Rochester Regional Health after serving as Senior Vice President and CEO of Henry Ford Health System’s South Market and Henry Ford Hospital.

Prior to joining Henry Ford, Davis spent more than 25 years with Johns Hopkins Medicine in various positions.

Bieber will retire from Rochester Regional at the end of this year.

