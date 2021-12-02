Rochester Mayor James Smith diagnosed with COVID-19

James Smith, who was sworn in as Rochester’s mayor early Thursday to fill out the remainder of Lovely Warren’s term, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a city spokesperson said.

The spokesperson, Justin Roj, said city officials learned of Smith’s condition on Saturday and that he has been working in isolation throughout his illness.

City Hall released a video Thursday of Smith being sworn in over video conference. In the video, he wore a blue suit and tie and appeared to be in good health.

Smith, 52, was administered the oath by Justice Joanne Winslow, of the state Supreme Court Appellate Division, while Warren held a Bible. All three participants were in separate locations.

Roj said Smith’s quarantine is scheduled to conclude this weekend and that Smith’s health suggested he was on track to leave isolation then. He added that Smith has been vaccinated and that his inoculation “played a significant role” in his recovery.

Smith was scheduled to do a series of one-on-one interviews via video conference with local media outlets Thursday afternoon. Roj said those would still take place.

Smith, the former deputy mayor under Warren, is expected to be the mayor through Dec. 31. He was required by the city charter to take up the post after Warren resigned late Wednesday as part of a plea deal to resolve criminal charges against her.

Mayor-elect Malik Evans is scheduled to take office on Jan. 1.

