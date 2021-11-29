© 2021 WXXI News
Monroe County reports 270 additional COVID-19 cases and 7 more deaths

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published November 29, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST
Monroe County reported another 270 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The county’s Department of Public Health said that there were 2,643 new cases reported since last Monday, November 22. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 378 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for the county is 8.8%. The positivity rate for the Finger Lakes region overall, stands at 9.62%.

That is the 2nd highest rate of any region in the state. Only Western NY (the Buffalo area) has a higher infection rate at 10.24%.

Also on Monday, county health officials reported seven new deaths due to COVID-19. They occurred between November 12 and November 21. The total is 1,492 to date.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to rise. In the Finger Lakes region, 429 people are hospitalized due to the virus (that is up 10 since the previous day), and 104 of these patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (no change since the previous day).

