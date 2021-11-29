Keg Tree tradition returns at the Genesee Brew House

An annual yuletide tradition in Rochester, the Keg Tree is back at the Genesee Brew House this year.

The 27-foot keg tree is made up of 532 Genesee kegs. It’s going up this week, and it will be lit up nightly.

Twelve days of keg tree activities will begin on December 6 with the release of Keg Tree Ale, a cinnamon cream ale.

There will be a mix of seasonal treats, entertainment and other activities at the Brew House in December.

The ‘tree’ was not up last year, during the restrictions caused by the pandemic.

And this year’s keg tradition will look a little different from previous years, according to Malcolm Franklin, Genesee Brew House manager.

He said that with health and safety still part of the activity, there will not be an official lighting event. Instead, the Brew House will host 12 smaller events throughout the season.

“Given the pandemic and staffing shortages at the Genesee Brew House, this was the best way to continue this important tradition. We are happy to be back ! said Franklin.

