Test-to-Stay to begin on Monday in some local school districts

Students in Monroe County will now be able to test out of quarantine if they’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes.

“Finally, I have approved the protocol to implement test to stay in all schools who wish to do so in Monroe County,” said Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza after weeks of deliberation with the school districts and county officials. Mendoza announced that decision earlier this month.

Test-to-stay will begin on Monday, Nov. 29, and will require the student to perform daily rapid-testing for 7 days in order to return to the classroom, athletics, performances, and other school related activities. However, Mendoza said other quarantine guidelines must still be followed.

“It does not mean the individual is out of quarantine,” Mendoza said. “They will still need to proceed with all the other aspects of quarantining, meaning no sleepovers, no house parties and no other activities out of school.”

Mendoza said these specific activities have led to many of the recent cases of COVID-19. He said kids who are vaccinated and are asymptomatic will not need to test-to-stay to return to school.

Right now, the Pfizer vaccine is available for everyone 5-years-old and older.