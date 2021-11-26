RPD updates details about crash that killed two children on Wednesday

Rochester Police have released more details about the accident on Wednesday that killed two children and seriously injured a third.

On Friday, police identified the 11-year-old who died as Jadden Desue.

The 4-year-old who died is Ja’vion Green-Rucker.

Police said the 8-year-old who was injured remains hospitalized in stable condition, but that child’s condition has improved. That child's name was not released.

All of the kids are siblings and attended School 17 in Rochester. The driver of the vehicle they were in is their mother. Police had said earlier that the driver, who has not been named yet, is 30-years-old and she was not seriously hurt.

The driver of the other vehicle, said to be a man in his 20s, also was not seriously injured.

RPD had said the intersection happened at Lyell Ave. and Mt. Read Blvd. when the two vehicles collided. On Friday, police said they are still working to find out just what caused the accident, but they said it is a “complex process that will take time.”

Police said beyond stating that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors, they cannot comment on any other contributing factors at this time.

RPD said that at the conclusion of the investigation they will work with the Monroe County District Attorney’s office to determine what charges, if any, would be appropriate.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300 or email: MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.