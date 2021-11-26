One person dead, another injured, returning from Thanksgiving dinner

The Rochester Police Department is investigating another homicide in what already has been a violent year in the city.

The latest murder, the 76th recorded this year, happened on Cummings St. on the northeast side at about midnight on Thursday.

Police say that 23-year-old Davezhone Bratcher of the city was going home after a family Thanksgiving dinner. There were three other family members in the car with him, including his 5-year-old sister.

Police say that as their car was on Cummings St., it was blocked by another car. At least one person approached the car Bratcher was in, and that suspect had a handgun.

RPD says the suspect and the people in the car did not know each other and it appears to be a random robbery attempt. When seeing the armed suspect approach, the driver of the other car tried to backup to get away. And officers say that’s when the suspect started shooting, hitting the driver, a man in his 30s and Bratcher.

Police say despite being shot in the upper body, the driver was able to get to the hospital, and he is listed in stable, non-life threatening condition.

Bratcher was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other two people in the car, including the 5-year-old, were not injured.

Police are still looking for suspects.

RPD is also investigating two other shooting incidents that happened between midnight and 1 a.m. on Friday injuring 3 people.

