Extra police patrols this holiday weekend on NYS highways

If you are driving this holiday weekend, make sure you don’t drink and drive.

That advice from Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Police as that agency and other police departments take part in a special traffic safety initiative that runs right through Sunday.

State Police said that troopers will be out in force.

New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen said, "Troopers will be highly visible throughout the Thanksgiving weekend and on the lookout for impaired and reckless drivers. Please follow posted speed limits, put down your mobile phone, and make sure to slow down move over for emergency and highway maintenance vehicles.”

Police will supplement their regular patrols statewide with dedicated efforts to track down drunk and impaired drivers as well as keeping an eye out for drivers talking or texting on handheld devices.

In an effort to ease travel during the busy Thanksgiving weekend, temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended through Monday at 6 a.m.