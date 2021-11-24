Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin responds to background check allegations

A review done by the New York Daily News alleges Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin provided incorrect information during the vetting process before he took over as lieutenant governor.

During a visit to the Syracuse Boys and Girls Club Tuesday, Benjamin addressed the allegations.

“If there was anything that was misstated, we will amend and fix that,” said Benjamin. “At no point, did I have any intention of not filling it out accurately and honestly to the best of my ability."

According to the New York Daily News piece, Benjamin answered “no” when asked if he had been contacted by a regulatory body concerning any possible legal, regulatory, ethical, or campaign finance infraction, violation, or investigation.

However, Benjamin was reportedly contacted by a state board of elections lawyer in early August about using a campaign account to pay for “constituent services” at a jazz club around the same time he and his wife had a wedding celebration there.

The Daily News reports Benjamin decided to reimburse the campaign out of his own pocket, and Benjamin said there is no current investigation into the wedding celebration.

"There is a resolution on that with the board of elections, so there is nothing ongoing at this point,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin said he has hired attorneys to review the background check forms and make sure they are filled out correctly.