Strong loses more than 200 clinical employees due to vaccine mandate

Less than half of the clinical employees at Strong Memorial Hospital, who remained unvaccinated, decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the Nov. 22 deadline, according to hospital officials.

Strong’s Chief Operating Officer Kathy Parrinello said the hospital has employed roughly 15,000 clinical workers, and she said that less than 300 remained unvaccinated as of Monday’s deadline.

On Tuesday, hospital officials reported that 220 of those unvaccinated employees refused the vaccine. They said the institution will treat this as a voluntary resignation.

New York state health care workers who previously had religious exemptions had until midnight on Monday to get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or face termination.

The state mandate went into effect after the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against religious exemptions for staff working in clinical spaces.

Parrinello said the hospital has been preparing for the staffing shortage this may create.

“We're really grateful that many of our employees have decided to pick up extra shifts as well as some of our new hires that we've hired since the fall are coming off their orientation period, so they'll be able to work independently,” said Parrinello during a media briefing Monday held to talk about the deadline.

Parrinello said on Monday that number would decrease as workers were getting vaccinated throughout the day. She said that, even though they hate to see employees resign, it will have very little impact on the hospital's ability to give quality care to patients.

" Every day we look at the number of patients needing care, we look at the number of staff we have, and we are minimizing to the extent possible, any delay that people may experience,” Parrinello said.

She said Strong Hospital will welcome back employees who choose to get the vaccine after Monday’s deadline.

“We've expressed to all of them that if they change their mind over the next coming weeks, and they agree to get vaccinated, we would be pleased to employ the

