© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Winter weather advisory for lake effect snow

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published November 22, 2021 at 7:42 AM EST
snow high falls juan.jpg
Juan Vazquez
/

There’s some snow on the way Monday night for many of us, thanks to lake effect.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for counties including Monroe, Wayne and Cayuga, from 7 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The NWS says snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected over eastern Monroe County, including the eastern portions of the Rochester metro.

The heavier accumulations, of 4 to 7 inches, according to the Weather Service, will occur in the most persistent lake snows over Wayne and northern Cayuga counties on Monday night.

The NWS says drivers should plan on some slippery road conditions with a potential impact on the Tuesday morning commute.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s Monday and Tuesday, rising to the upper 40s Wednesday and Thursday.

Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman