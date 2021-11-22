Winter weather advisory for lake effect snow

There’s some snow on the way Monday night for many of us, thanks to lake effect.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for counties including Monroe, Wayne and Cayuga, from 7 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The NWS says snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected over eastern Monroe County, including the eastern portions of the Rochester metro.

The heavier accumulations, of 4 to 7 inches, according to the Weather Service, will occur in the most persistent lake snows over Wayne and northern Cayuga counties on Monday night.

The NWS says drivers should plan on some slippery road conditions with a potential impact on the Tuesday morning commute.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s Monday and Tuesday, rising to the upper 40s Wednesday and Thursday.

