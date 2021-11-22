Monroe County reports another 435 cases of COVID-19

The latest numbers on COVID-19 for Monroe County reported Monday show there are 435 new cases.

There were 3,159 new cases reported over the last week.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 451 per day.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 7.9%.

The county health department reported 26 new deaths from Oct. 30 through Nov. 18. The total number of deaths is 1,485 to date.

Officials said that 358 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Finger Lakes region, down four from the previous day. Ninety-four of those patients are in the intensive care unit, down seven from the previous day.

