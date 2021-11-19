Survey shows higher expectations for representations of race in local news media

A new report on perceptions of race in local media shows the impact of last year’s events on those views about news coverage.

The report is called Shaping our Stories, and the project was undertaken by the local non-profit group, Causewave Community Partners.

It actually is a follow-up to a document released in 2018, to look at how the media portrays race in Rochester.

With all of the racial and social justice rallies in 2020, as well as a focus locally on both the George Floyd and Daniel Prude stories, Causewave officials said it has just heightened the conversation about representations of race in stories by Rochester media outlets.

Simeon Banister, a vice president with the Rochester Area Community Foundation, was also on the steering committee for the latest survey.

He said that one change he has seen in recent months is how communities of color have seen the concerns they’ve had about unequal treatment demonstrated in videos posted to social media.

“The advances that we’ve made in technology have really made it very difficult to deny what we can all see; what is streamed across the videos on our phones and our television sets, that continued to show what a lot of people have already known,” said Banister.

Among the findings in the latest survey, according to Causewave officials, is that the white community has moved closer to the opinions of residents in the Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) community.

But the survey also shows significant gaps among Rochesterians in whether they perceive the media is providing trustworthy, unbiased information.

Todd Butler is president and CEO of Causewave. He said that exploring media coverage of these stories is important, particularly in Rochester.

“In a community that has a high degree of segregation, we rely more on secondhand and thirdhand representations in order to help form our perceptions of ourselves and of the community as a whole,” said Butler. “So representations of race and media are even more important in a community as segregated as Rochester.”

Banister said that local media outlets have been trying reflect more diversity in their newsrooms and in their reporting.

“That are changing the way that stories are being reported, that are really leaning into positive stories and communities of color, and in places where positive stories have been less frequent than they should be,” Banister said.