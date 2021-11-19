COVID-19 and staffing concerns put Dansville schools on remote schedule

COVID-19 cases have shown up in recent months at various schools in the region, and occasionally it’s forced changes in classes and other activities, and that’s what happened this week in the Dansville Central School District.

According to a letter posted on the district’s website by Supt. Paul Alioto, school will be closed as of Friday, November 19. There will be no classes or remote learning on Friday, and that day will be used for additional cleaning and disinfection of all internal spaces and school buses.

Dansville will shift to full remote learning on Monday, November 22, and continue on remote programming through Tuesday, November 30.

Alioto said that action was taken because there are currently 44 active student and employee COVID-19 cases in the district (33 students and 11 employees).

Also, he said that staff absences and the shortage of substitute teachers have left Dansville unable to fill important vacancies each day. And he says the district has also been combining bus runs which place riders closer together for longer periods of time, and that regional positivity rates for COVID-19 are at their highest point since the pandemic began.

Dansville schools will resume normal operations on Wednesday, December 1.