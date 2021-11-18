New emergency order allows police to close businesses

A little under a week after declaring a State of Emergency due to record gun violence in Rochester, Mayor Lovely Warren is taking another step.

Warren’s new emergency order gives interim Police Chief David Smith the power to close any business where a shooting happened within the last 30 days and at least a dozen nuisance points have been accumulated in the last six months, or 18 points over the last year. Those points are issued when certain types of crimes — in particular, gun crime, gambling, prostitution and other offenses — happen often at a certain location.

This change is in light of the record 75 homicides in the city of Rochester as of Thursday. Those deaths are overwhelmingly due to shootings, which are also at high levels.

Last week’s declaration will give the city extra help from Monroe County and New York state for crime-fighting efforts.

Both orders are in effect through Dec. 12. Warren leaves office at the end of November, and it’ll be up to Deputy Mayor James Smith to renew them.