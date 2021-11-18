County offers free COVID-19 rapid tests in time for Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving approaches, Monroe County is expanding COVID-19 testing options to ensure that the public is safer during the holidays.

“Testing prior to the holidays will put your mind at ease before celebrating indoors with friends and family,” County Executive Adam Bello said Thursday after announcing that free rapid testing will be available next week at county-run sites in Rochester, Pittsford and Greece.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, testing will be available at 804 N. Goodman Street in Rochester, and at the vaccination sites in Pittsford Plaza and The Mall at Greece Ridge.

Appointments can be made on the county’s website.

This testing option comes as the number of COVID cases and hospitalizations continues to increase locally.

CITY Newspaper/File photo Monroe County Executive Adam Bello

On Thursday, the county’s health department reported 471 new cases. The seven-day average is 430 cases per day. Currently, 336 people are hospitalized, 97 in the intensive care units.

Monroe County is still designated as a high-transmission area, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with a positivity rate of more than 8%.

Bello said getting a booster shot now is also a good idea for those who are eligible.

“Here in Monroe County, booster shots are open to anyone who feels that they're in an increased risk,” Bello said.

This includes anyone 18 and older who have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over two months ago.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said roughly 30% of new cases are among individuals who were vaccinated within that time frame.

Mendoza said New York state data shows that vaccine effectiveness at preventing infection has fallen from 91.8% in May to 79.4% in late October. However, Mendoza said the vaccine still remains 90% to 95% effective at preventing serious illness and death.

In addition to vaccination, both Bello and Mendoza encourage masking while indoors and in crowded spaces. They also advise people to stay home if they’re sick, and get tested if they have symptoms.

“The reality is if we all are all-hands-on-deck about this preventive strategy, it'll go a long way toward preventing hospitalizations and deaths at the community level,” Mendoza said.