Rochester Teachers Association has 'no confidence' in steps to address safety concerns

The Rochester Teachers Association Representative Assembly has affirmed an expression of “no confidence” in the efforts by the Rochester School District and Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small to address issues involving what the union says is a lack of safety in the schools.

The resolution of no confidence was approved by the RTA on Tuesday.

The RTA accuses Myers-Small of failing to take any real action and offering “Band-aids and empty rhetoric instead of leadership.”

The RTA’s resolution says the district has the necessary funds to funded needed measures, including smaller class sizes, more social and emotional support for students, strengthened security protocols and alternative placement options. But the union says the district and the superintendent have taken little action.

In a statement, Myers-Small says that she is not deterred by the RTA’s action. The superintendent says she and her team “have been actively engaged with many students, teachers and staff,” and she says that as superintendent, she is always open to continuous improvement and welcomes constructive feedback.

Myers-Small says the work the district has started "will continue with a steadfast focus on the health and safety of our students and staff."

