Local News

Business Report: Local hemp processor gears up for expansion

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published November 15, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST
In the latest WXXI Business Report:

A Monroe County-based hemp processing company is breaking ground this week on a new facility, as it looks toward expansion in the future, especially with changes in the state regulations on cannabis sales.

An Albany-based hydrogen fuel cell company, which already has operations in the Rochester area, is expanding again.

And a Florida-based sub shop chain opens its first location in Rochester, the third city in New York state where it will be serving up sandwiches.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
