Amber Alert has been canceled for missing teen in Rochester

The Amber Alert for a missing 14-year-old from Rochester has been canceled. That’s according to city police who say the teen has been located, and is home safe with his family.

They say it is still an active investigation, and no other details were released.

The alert was issued Monday night after police said they were investigating a report of a child abduction on Myrtle Street on Monday afternoon. At that time, police said there were circumstances leading them to believe the 14-year-old was in imminent danger.

But the Amber Alert was canceled about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

