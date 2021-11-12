Warren declares State of Emergency to combat violence

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is declaring a state of emergency in the city to combat the recent uptick in violence.

The city has now logged a record 74 homicides this year. (there were 3 more murders that happened Friday night and on Saturday).

Warren and City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot released a statement Friday saying that the city police department is working with local, state and federal law enforcement partners to expand efforts targeting people who are committing violence.

During a news conference Friday, Lightfoot said he and Warren agreed that policing is part of larger approach to tamping down violence along with ramping up mental health assistance, crisis intervention, violence disruptors, youth employment and community organizing efforts.

“We lost too many lives and people should not feel like they are not safe leaving their homes," said Lightfoot. "This is domestic terrorism and we must be intentional to having a holistic approach to addressing gun violence in our city. This is not the Rochester we know and we have to take our city back.”

The officials say they are also working with the city law department to determine what emergency powers they can exercise.

The city has also asked state and county officials for more resources to provide more mental health services and other programs aimed at disrupting violence.

Warren said that Governor Kathy Hochul has agreed to provide additional state troopers as well for city crime fighting efforts. She said that will build upon work led by the U.S. Marshal's office, RPD and the Monroe County Sheriff that began this past summer.

Interim Police Chief David Smith also requested help from the community urging residents to use crime stoppers, a long running resource for people tip police off about crime, and get to know neighbors and your community at large. He said many of those bonds were frayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need everyone's help to make the city a safer place," said Smith. "We say this time and time again, if you see something say something."

Since many of the victims of violent crime are teens, he encouraged parents to take a closer look at their children including their child's social media activity. He said that many violent incidents start on online.

"Know what your children are doing, know who they’re talking to," continued Smith. "It's your house go in their room. The fourth amendment only applies to law enforcement not to parents."



The Local Democratic State delegation released a joint statement on the state of emergency saying that systemic issues like poverty, housing and food insecurity and overall lack of opportunities are "engulfing young people into hopelessness."

"We support the City of Rochester's decision to declare a state of emergency. We are ready to work with City Hall as well as all our partners in government including the County and Federal governments, to ensure state resources are delivered to help our community."

"This work includes funding highly proven Community Violence Intervention initiatives to interrupt behaviors leading to violence before it happens, improving relations between the police and the communities they serve and pushing for greater investments in mental health so that people who need help can readily access it."

The Rochester Police Locust Club's statement on on the declaration said victims, their families and first responders are drowned out in the conversation around the problems with policing and the criminal justice system. It also said frustration about the crime spike is mounting communitywide while "we listen to community leaders just talk about the problems, and argue over solutions." The statement goes on the request support for first including police.

"Support those who can’t just talk about the problems, they are out there confronting the problem. They may not be perfect, but they are giving everything that they have got to do an impossible job, without the numbers and resources they need to do that job. All conversations have done is to decrease the numbers of police officers, and to finance programs that have yet to even start."”

"The first real action needed is simple, thank the first police officer, fireman or EMT that you see. Thank them for their service, commitment, and perseverance. And then go to the first elected official that you see and tell them to support those men and woman, to ensure that they have the numbers and resources they need to keep the community safe.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello released a statement Friday saying that "the City of Rochester is in crisis and has been for months." He said that numerous entities and community groups have been working to provide resources to try and make an impact on the increase in violence. But Bello said for those efforts to be successful, "they must be part of a larger effort ---a citywide plan with clear objectives and increased resources for enforcement."

Bello also pointed to hundreds of hours provided by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office for patrols, as well as millions of dollars in increased mental health and addiction services. He said that the county will continue to work with the city and the sheriff's office as part of an operational plan.