3 homicides in 2 separate incidents in Rochester on Thursday

Rochester Police are investigating three homicides that happened Thursday.

The latest happened Thursday afternoon on St. Paul Street near the Transit Center.



Officers say a man in his 20s was shot and beaten by two people. He's the city's 71st homicide victim.



There's no word yet of any suspects.



Police are also investigating a double homicide that happened early Thursday on Chestnut Street downtown.

They got calls about people hearing shots inside the apartment building at 35 Chestnut St. just after 3 a.m.

Police cleared each of the eight floors looking for suspects and victims. They found the first victim on a stairwell leading up to the second floor. The second victim was found in a hallway. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both male victims, who have not been named yet, are said to be in their late teens/early 20s. Police say one of the victims lived in the building and the two victims are friends. At this point, police do not think this was a random act of violence.

They are still looking for suspects and asking anyone with information to call 911, the major crimes unit at 585-428-7157 or Crime Stoppers 585-423-0300 or email: majorcrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

Mayor-elect Malik Evans released a statement on Thursday, after the Chestnut St. homicides but just before the murder on St. Paul Street.

Evans said that he wants to reiterate that the community “must not let violence become normalized.” He said that as part of the transition at City Hall, his team will be pulling together everyone who is willing to tackle the rash of violence.