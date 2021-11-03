© 2021 WXXI News
Local News

Tight races leave control of the Monroe County Legislature uncertain

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published November 3, 2021 at 12:34 AM EDT
Election Day may have ushered in a shake-up in the Monroe County Legislature, though which party has majority control likely won’t be settled until after absentee ballots are counted.

Heading into Tuesday, Republicans held 15 of the 29 seats in the chamber.

But whether the party will retain its lead was left uncertain long after the polls closed on Election Day, with three key races too close to call.

The county Board of Elections reported unofficial results from early voting, ballots cast on Tuesday, and absentee ballots returned prior to the election, but slightly less than half of the 12,680 absentee ballots the agency sent out remain outstanding.

Those ballots could make all the difference in several races.

Jeremy Moule has more on this story.

Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule joined CITY in 2007 as a staff writer and became its news editor in 2019.
