Malik Evans elected mayor of Rochester

Malik Delany Evans, a minister’s son whose quest to be a player in politics locally and beyond was a childhood ambition, was elected mayor of Rochester on Tuesday.

The election of Evans, 41, had ostensibly been a foregone conclusion since June, when he captured the Democratic nomination by soundly defeating incumbent Lovely Warren in that party’s primary.

With no Republican challenger, and Warren without the backing of a third party to stay on the ballot, Evans ran uncontested in the general election on the Democratic and Working Families party lines.

