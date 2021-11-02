Malik Evans elected mayor of Rochester
Malik Delany Evans, a minister’s son whose quest to be a player in politics locally and beyond was a childhood ambition, was elected mayor of Rochester on Tuesday.
The election of Evans, 41, had ostensibly been a foregone conclusion since June, when he captured the Democratic nomination by soundly defeating incumbent Lovely Warren in that party’s primary.
With no Republican challenger, and Warren without the backing of a third party to stay on the ballot, Evans ran uncontested in the general election on the Democratic and Working Families party lines.
CITY's David Andreatta has more on this story.
Malik Evans kisses his wife Shawanda Tuesday night after he won the election for Mayor of Rochester. @jamesbrowntv @WXXINews @GinoFanelli pic.twitter.com/oxSelITNfO— Max Schulte (@maxrocphoto) November 3, 2021