Local News

Malik Evans elected mayor of Rochester

WXXI News | By David Andreatta
Published November 2, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT
Malik Delany Evans, a minister’s son whose quest to be a player in politics locally and beyond was a childhood ambition, was elected mayor of Rochester on Tuesday.

The election of Evans, 41, had ostensibly been a foregone conclusion since June, when he captured the Democratic nomination by soundly defeating incumbent Lovely Warren in that party’s primary.

With no Republican challenger, and Warren without the backing of a third party to stay on the ballot, Evans ran uncontested in the general election on the Democratic and Working Families party lines.

CITY's David Andreatta has more on this story.

Local News
David Andreatta
David Andreatta is the editor of CITY. He joined the WXXI family in 2019 after 11 years with the Democrat and Chronicle, where he was a news columnist and investigative reporter known for covering a range of topics, from the deadly serious to the cheeky.
