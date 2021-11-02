© 2021 WXXI News
Local News

City Council leans progressive with two new members

WXXI News | By Gino Fanelli
Published November 2, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT
The City Council is poised to lean more progressive on legislation and policy with the addition of two new members who were elected Tuesday.

Stanley Martin and Kim Smith, running on both the Democratic and Working Families Party line, won the two seats left by Councilmembers Loretta Scott, who is retiring, and Mayor-elect Malik Evans.

The pair were part of what they called the “People’s Slate,” a coalition of Black Lives Matter activists who sought to use the momentum of their movement into the halls of power with a slogan of "From the Streets to the Seats."

In all, five of the Council's nine seats were up for grabs, and the other three were retained by incumbents Mitch Gruber, Willie Lightfoot, and Miguel Meléndez.

CITY's Gino Fanelli has more on this story.

Local News
Gino Fanelli
