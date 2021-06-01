Philanthropist Bruce Banker Bates dies at 89

Bruce Banker Bates, who helped dozens of organizations through his philanthropy, died May 28 at the age of 89.

Bates worked for 58 years in the investment industry, retiring in 2014 from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, according to an obituary published by Anthony Funeral Chapels.

In November 1954, he married Nancy Hemingray Smith. They were together until Nancy's death in 2006. Bates married Marcia Hargrave in 2008.

Bates was a volunteer for many organizations and served on several boards, including Rochester General Hospital; Rochester Friendly Home; Rochester Savings Bank; Eastman Dental Center; Crestwood Children's Center; Rochester Area Community Foundation; Miss Porter's School; Rochester Monroe County American Red Cross; Nathaniel Rochester Society; and the United Way of Greater Rochester corporation.

He also was a trustee for RIT and the George Eastman Museum and an elder for Third Presbyterian Church.

He and Nancy together won the Rochester Rotary Award for Service Above Self in 1983, and he also received awards from the United Way Alexis de Tocqueville Society and the Rochester Area Community Foundation.

In 2020, he received the RIT Lifetime Achievement in Philanthropy Award.

In addition to Marcia, he is survived by his son, Todd (Andrea); daughter, Barb Bates Sedoric (Tom); six grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters. He is also survived by stepchildren Dodie, Mike and Peter Gumaer, and their spouses and children.