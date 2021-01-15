© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Nazareth College partners with 540 West Main to give students access to anti-racism workshops

WXXI News | By James Brown
Published January 15, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST
calvin_eaton.png
Provided
/
Calvin Eaton presenting an anti-racism workshop prior to the COVID-19 pandemic

540 West Main founder Calvin Eaton said the organization took their social justice themed workshops online because of the COVID-19 pandemic and with that came opportunity.

“We’ve now been connecting with people as far away as Australia, all different parts of New York, Boston, Toronto, the west coat,” said Eaton. “It's not just people tuning into a webinar, it's a discussion and a dialogue.”

The added flexibility connected the organization with local colleges as well. Nazareth College is the first local organization to partner with the non-profit. The agreement allows Nazareth students in the College's Partners for Learning and Partners for Serving programs to access the workshop.

Freshman Nina DeMilta said she was one of roughly 100 students that have taken the courses so far. 

DiMilta said she learned a lot about herself during the sessions like “Introduction to Anti-racism Practice” and “What to Black Women is the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment?” The 19th Amendment allowed women in all states the right to vote.

After the lectures, DeMilta said the students formed small groups and she was able to connect with people across Rochester. 

“It was just a new experience because instead of reading it or watching it you actually have a one on one conversation with these groups of people,” said DiMilta. “Everyone was open about communicating their feelings and about their biases and they were very open about these biases.

Eaton said he plans to bring back some in person courses after the pandemic but said his company will stay mostly online for the foreseeable future. The courses are available to the public and Eaton is hoping for more businesses to partner with.

Tags

Arts & LifeNazareth College1
James Brown
James Brown is a reporter with WXXI News. James previously spent a decade in marketing communications, while freelance writing for CITY Newspaper. While at CITY, his reporting focused primarily on arts and entertainment.
See stories by James Brown