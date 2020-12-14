© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
coronavirus_coverage_news_small.png
Coronavirus News
We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.

Volunteers needed to help at Rochester coronavirus testing sites

WXXI News | By April Franklin
Published December 14, 2020 at 5:35 PM EST
united_way_testing_facebook.jpg
United Way of Greater Rochester
/
Recent testing in Rochester for COVID-19.

More than 2,000 people were tested for the coronavirus in Monroe County this past week, and city officials want to keep up the momentum.

The United Way of Greater Rochester is looking for volunteers to assist with testing at four Rochester high schools.

The free, rapid tests are happening through the end of the month at East, Wilson, Franklin and Jefferson high schools.

Lisle Coleman is a program associate for the United Way, and she said volunteers have been essential in helping to double the number of people tested.

“They’ve been able to run 400 to 500 instead of the expected 200 or so each session,” said Coleman.

The United Way is seeking volunteers to help direct traffic, transport materials and to answer questions from the community about COVID-19.

Coleman said Monroe County staff will be handling the sample collection. People interested in volunteering can see a full list of shifts and testing site locations at UWRochester.Galaxydigital.com.

Tags

Arts & LifeMonroe CountyUnited WayCoronavirusCOVID-191
April Franklin
April Franklin is the local host of WXXI's Weekend Edition and a reporter with WXXI News.
See stories by April Franklin