Arts & Life
coronavirus_coverage_news_small.png
Coronavirus News
We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.

Local bar, restaurant owners adjust to new 'yellow zone' restrictions

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published November 10, 2020 at 1:56 PM EST
kelly_bush_2.jpg
Max Schulte/WXXI News
/
Kelly Bush, owner of the Marshall Street Bar and Grill, posts a notice at her restaurant on Tuesday morning.

Local restaurant owners are responding to a new round of restrictions in the wake of increasing coronavirus infection rates.

New York state designated most of Monroe County as a yellow zone on Monday. Among other things, this limits restaurant seating to four people per table.

Kelly Bush, president of the Rochester Chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association, said this will be especially difficult for small venues.

Bush, who owns the Marshall Street Bar and Grill, worries about the possible unintended consequences of another new restriction -- a midnight closing time.

She said that could mean people will move on to house parties or other unregulated locations.

"We know what we're doing," said Bush. "We follow the guidelines, and once people start partying at other places, that's where the masks come off and then the restrictions aren't followed."

Bush is concerned that the current restrictions won't work to stem the rise in community spread of COVID-19 and Monroe County will advance to an orange zone.

kelly_bush_1.jpg
Credit Max Schulte/WXXI News
Owner Kelly Bush stands behind the bar at the Marshall Street Bar and Grill. Bush is also president of the Rochester chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association.

That would restrict restaurants to outdoor dining only. With winter coming, she said that would be devastating for the industry.

"Basically, it would be takeout," she added, "which is not sustainable for a restaurant."

Chuck Cerankosky, the co-owner of Good Luck, Cure, Lucky's and the Jack Rabbit Club in Rochester, believes the new limitations are a reasonable response to the climbing infection rates.

Cerankosky said his establishments were already closing around midnight, and dining has been trending toward smaller groups anyway.

"Calling back the reservations that were made before the restrictions that are of a size that exceeds four people is really just a dozen phone calls or so," he said. "It's not a complete upending of the business model."

Cerankosky said he and his management team were already concerned as they watched the COVID-19 rate increase among young adults around Halloween.

He said they spoke to staff members about remembering to practice safety guidelines outside of work.  So far, he said not a single employee has tested positive for the virus.

The hospitality industry, Cerankosky said, has to do its part to end the pandemic.

"If you're a restaurateur out there, or a bar owner," he said, "do what the state asks and let's try to get through this so we can get it over with."

Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
