Rally in Rochester to "Protect the Results"

A rally was held at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in downtown Rochester Wednesday afternoon, part of a nationwide effort called Protect the Results.

Similar events are happening in dozens of cities this week, organized by a coalition of grassroots organizations, advocacy groups and labor unions, who say they are concerned President Donald Trump is trying to undermine the results of the election.

Dan Maloney, president of the Rochester Labor Council and Rochester and Genesee Valley Area Labor Federation, spoke at the rally.

Credit Max Schulte / WXXI News Jennifer Goheen and Tracey Farmer hold a large "count every vote" banner during a "Protect the Results" rally held by area unions and activists in Rochester on Wednesday.

“Let those votes be counted, each and every one of them; that’s our American system of democracy, that’s what we’re here to uphold and respect, that’s what we’re going to demand of Trump and his supporters," Maloney said.

He urged Americans to be patient and to allow the election process to be completed.