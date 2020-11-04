© 2021 WXXI News
Rally in Rochester to "Protect the Results"

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman,
Max Schulte
Published November 4, 2020 at 6:07 PM EST
Max Schulte
WXXI News
Eva Kay holds an American flag her father, an U.S. Air Force veteran, brought back from Iraq.

A rally was held at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in downtown Rochester Wednesday afternoon, part of a nationwide effort called Protect the Results.

Similar events are happening in dozens of cities this week, organized by a coalition of grassroots organizations, advocacy groups and labor unions, who say they are concerned President Donald Trump is trying to undermine the results of the election.

Dan Maloney, president of the Rochester Labor Council and Rochester and Genesee Valley Area Labor Federation, spoke at the rally.

Credit Max Schulte / WXXI News
Jennifer Goheen and Tracey Farmer hold a large "count every vote" banner during a "Protect the Results" rally held by area unions and activists in Rochester on Wednesday.

“Let those votes be counted, each and every one of them; that’s our American system of democracy, that’s what we’re here to uphold and respect, that’s what we’re going to demand of Trump and his supporters," Maloney said.

He urged Americans to be patient and to allow the election process to be completed.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
Max Schulte
Max Schulte is responsible for creating video and photo elements for WXXI News and its digital spaces. He also assists with news and public affairs coverage, digital-first video content, and studio productions.
