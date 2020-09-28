© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Protesters march to DA’s office, call for Doorley’s resignation

WXXI News | By Noelle E. C. Evans
Published September 28, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
Noelle E. C. Evans | WXXI News
Protesters marched from City Hall to the District Attorney's office in downtown Rochester on Monday afternoon.

 

Roughly fifty protesters gathered outside City Hall Monday afternoon and marched to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office, calling on D.A. Sandra Doorley to resign.

Stanley Martin, an organizer with Free the People Roc, said that Doorley’s policies are racist and hurt people like Daniel Prude, who suffocated in police custody during a mental health arrest in March.

“We are here to dismantle the system of mass incarceration. Sandra Doorley is at the head of that system in this county,” said Martin. “So it only makes sense to ask for her resignation and have someone who understands that being poor is not a crime, being sick with a mental illness and substance abuse disorder is not a crime.”

Protesters have previously called on Doorley and others to step down. Earlier this month, Mayor Lovely Warren fired Rochester police chief La’Ron Singletary. Seven of the officers involved in Daniel Prude’s arrest have been suspended with pay.

In a statement Monday afternoon, Doorley said that she has no intention to resign.

“I will continue to serve as the Monroe County District Attorney, just as I have since 2012,” Doorley said in her statement. “The people of Monroe County resoundingly re-elected me last year and I want to make it abundantly clear that I, along with the employees of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, will continue to ensure that there will be justice, public safety, law and order in this community.”

Noelle E. C. Evans
Noelle E. C. Evans is a general assignment reporter/producer for WXXI News with a background in documentary filmmaking and education.
