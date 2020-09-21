Gallina Development buys former Xerox Tower

An iconic part of the Rochester skyline has been sold. Officials with Gallina Development confirm that their company has acquired the former Xerox Tower on South Clinton Avenue. Xerox moved out in 2018, and Buckingham Properties has owned it in recent years.

The building was up for sale, although last fall, the developer announced that an accounting and business services firm, EFPR Group LLP was moving into the 14th and 15th floors. At that time, Buckingham had said that they were getting a lot of interest from companies who wanted to lease space in the building.

“We are excited to purchase this iconic building in the heart of downtown. The site has tremendous potential and we are looking forward to sharing our plans regarding redevelopment, “ said Andrew Gallina, President of Gallina Development Corp. on Monday.

The developer notes that the complex includes a full city block in the center city with a 30-story tower, a 350-seat parking garage, an auditorium and a free-standing office building and retail building. A formal announcement on a redevelopment plan is expected in the near future.

Heidi Zimmer-Meyer, president of the Rochester Downtown Development Corporation, is glad the ownership of the building will stay local. She said that, “The Gallina family has done brilliant work at the Metropolitan and I think they really understand how to handle conventional office building like that with these phenomenal views and that kind of thing and so it gives me a lot of hope that they’re going to breathe even more life into that building.”

The Metropolitan, also owned by Gallina, used to be owned by JP Morgan Chase and used for its regional banking operations. It now consists of apartments as well as restaurant and other commercial space.

Greater Rochester President & CEO Bob Duffy released a statement Monday saying that “The Xerox Tower is among Rochester’s most iconic buildings, and has been one of our city’s greatest opportunities since becoming vacant in 2018. There is no doubt that Gallina's acquisition of this property will be the start of a new chapter for this outstanding space, and I have every confidence that Andy’s leadership will breathe new life into our downtown. Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce thanks Gallina for their continued investment in our region, and stands ready to assist as they embark on this exciting project."