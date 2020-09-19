More counseling available on Sunday after mass shooting

Additional counseling services will be available at area churches and schools Sunday to provide support to the community in response to the Saturday morning shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue.

“This is Rochester,” said Mayor Lovely Warren. “When tragedy strikes, we come together and help those who need it. If you are suffering, please take advantage of these services. Your community is here for you. Rochester is here for you. Thank you to all those who are offering these critical services to help our community begin to heal.”

Counselors will be on site at the following locations Sunday:

• East High School, 1801 E. Main St.: 9 a.m. to noon • University Prep Charter School for Young Men (UPREP), 1290 Lake Ave.: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Church of Love Faith Center, 700 Exchange St.: 10 a.m. to noon (new with update).

• New Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church, 270 Scio St.: 10 a.m. to noon (new with update) • Greater Harvest Church, 121 Driving Park Ave.: Noon to 3 p.m. (new with update) • Spiritus Christi Church, 121 N. Fitzhugh St.: Noon to 6 p.m. (Updated end time) • Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 141 Adams St.:1 to 3 p.m.

Additionally, counselors from the Rochester City School District and throughout the community will return to five City R-Centers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.

• Adams Street, 85 Adams St.

• Carter Street, 500 Carter St.

• Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.

• Trenton and Pamela Jackson, 585 N. Clinton Ave.

• David Gantt, 700 North St.

Those in need are also encouraged to call the 211/Lifeline 24/7 crisis hotline. Dial 2-1-1 or toll free, (800) 310-1160.