Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Rochester police confront protesters at City Hall

WXXI News | By Max Schulte
Published September 16, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT
Protesters and Rochester police face off Wednesday morning after officers told them they couldn't block access to City Hall.
Max Schulte/WXXI News
Max Schulte/WXXI News
Max Schulte/WXXI News
Max Schulte/WXXI News
Max Schulte/WXXI News
Max Schulte/WXXI News
Max Schulte/WXXI News
Max Schulte/WXXI News
Max Schulte/WXXI News
Max Schulte/WXXI News
Max Schulte/WXXI News
Max Schulte/WXXI News
Credit Max Schulte / WXXI News
Police confronted protesters in an effort to move them away from City Hall on Wednesday morning.

Sixteen people were arrested Wednesday after a standoff outside City Hall between Rochester police and the protesters calling for justice in the death of Daniel Prude.

Prude was restrained by city police in March; he died a week later. Protests have been ongoing since earlier this month when Prude's family and attorney released police body camera footage of the incident.

On Tuesday, a group of protesters calling for the resignations of Mayor Lovely Warren, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley and Locust Club President Mike Mazzeo marched to City Hall. They also demanded that the officers involved be fired and prosecuted and vowed they wouldn't leave City Hall until their demands are met.

The group stayed through the night, some erecting tents on Church Street outside the government building.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, police ordered protesters to leave and said if they didn't comply, they would be arrested. Sixteen people ultimately were charged with disorderly conduct, city police said Wednesday afternoon.

City crews removed protesters' tents and gear, took down signs and banners from City Hall's entrances and attempted to clean red handprints off the building.

After negotiations involving the Rev. Myra Brown of Spiritus Christi Church and Rochester Police Capt. Ray Dearcop, police allowed some protesters to pick up gear. They also told protesters that they would be allowed to stay at City Hall as long as they don't block the building's entrances.

City employees also reinstalled an American flag Wednesday. Protesters had taken it down Tuesday and replaced it with a Black Lives Matter flag. That flag is now flying on another pole.

 

 

 

Arts & Life
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
James Brown
James Brown is a reporter with WXXI News. James previously spent a decade in marketing communications, while freelance writing for CITY Newspaper. While at CITY, his reporting focused primarily on arts and entertainment.
