Arts & Life
Protesters march to City Hall, vow to remain there unless demands are met

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman,
James BrownMax Schulte
Published September 15, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT
Protesters paper the front of City Hall with "wanted" posters calling for officials to resign and the officers involved in the Daniel Prude case to be fired and prosecuted.
A protester holds a sketch of Daniel Prude during Tuesday's rally outside City Hall.
Amid posters calling for officials such as Mayor Lovely Warren and District Attorney Sandra Doorley to resign, an activist places a sticker calling for "Justice for Daniel Prude" on City Hall's front door.
Ashley Gantt talks Tuesday to one of five men who came to the rally to oppose the U.S. flag being taken down in front of City Hall.
There were some tense moments surrounding the removal of the U.S. flag outside City Hall, but both sides talked through the issue.
Protesters sat against or stood outside all doors at City Hall.
At 11 a.m., building security escorted city employees outside of City Hall.
Activists Ashley Gantt, left, and Stanley Martin stand with a list of demands outside City Hall on Tuesday.
Protesters gather on the steps of City Hall on Tuesday morning.

Dozens of protesters calling for justice in the death of Daniel Prude marched from the Public Safety Building to Rochester City Hall on Tuesday morning.

They vowed to stay there until they get their demands met for the firing and arrests of police officers involved in the incident last March, when Prude suffocated after being restrained by police who had been responding to a mental health call.

They're also demanding that Mayor Lovely Warren and Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley resign, papering the front of City Hall with "wanted" posters depicting Warren and Doorley.

The news about Prude’s death came to light earlier this month when police body camera video was released.

There have been protests every day since news about Prude’s death was revealed. And there has been a flurry of actions taken by Warren, including suspending, with pay, the seven officers while state and local investigations continue.

Warren on Monday announced that she was firing Police Chief La’Ron Singletary. He had previously announced he would be retiring by the end of the month.

She also announced a number of other steps, after a more than 300-page report prepared by Deputy Mayor James Smith was released, which went through the actions taken during Prude’s apprehension, and the subsequent actions taken by police and city officials.

Warren has called for a federal investigation of the Rochester Police Department. A spokesperson at City Hall on Tuesday morning said she did not know if Warren was in the building during the protests.

Early Tuesday evening, a statement from Smith addressed the protests:

"Today we had peaceful protestors gather at City Hall to exercise their First Amendment right to free speech," Smith said. "As part of this protest, no one was able to gain access to City Hall, so we decided to close at 11 a.m., since we were not able to fully conduct business. Employees left at that time without incident and those gathered outside continued to express themselves peacefully." 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs.
James Brown
James Brown is a reporter with WXXI News.
Max Schulte
Max Schulte is responsible for creating video and photo elements for WXXI News and its digital spaces.
