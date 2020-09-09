Hundreds continue to protest Tuesday night in Rochester

The protest rallies and marches continued for a 7th straight night in Rochester on Tuesday, with events beginning on Jefferson Avenue in the city, near where Daniel Prude was pinned to the pavement by police in March. He died a week later, but news about his death came to light with police bodycam video released last week, sparking days of protest and nationwide condemnation by activists, political leaders and many other people.

The news earlier in the day on Tuesday that Police Chief La’Ron Singletary and several members of his command staff were retiring energized many of the protesters in the crowd, but a number of people, including organizer Ashley Gantt, told the gathering on Jefferson Avenue, that the other demands from groups like Free The People Roc, still stand, including calling on Mayor Lovely Warren to resign.

The group then marched, as they have on previous nights, to the front of the Public Safety Building, which saw hundreds of people again chanting, talking, and taking part in a peaceful demonstration.

Credit Max Schulte / WXXI News Painting in front of the Public Safety Building in Rochester.

There was more painting on the streets, including painting the word “Murderers” in front of the PSB.

The protesters then moved over to City Hall, where they stayed until after midnight, and then people started going home.

Rochester Police reported one arrest during the protest, with a city man arrested on assault and resisting arrest charges. They say 32 year old Kyle Bradley Davis of Rochester is accused of pointing a laser in the eyes of 7 police officers.

Police say Davis was ordered multiple times to stop and when officers tried to arrest him, he tried to run away. Police say during the arrest an officer suffered a cut and potential additional injury to his eye. The offer was taken to the hospital for treatment.